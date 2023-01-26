Ghanaian journalist Kojo Kinn turns musician “Drops” a song titled “Be Kind”

Ghanaian entertainment journalist, radio/tv pundit now a musician Kingsley Ofori Appiah popularly known as Kojo Kinn has released his much anticipated single dubbed “Be Kind “

Kojo Kinn who is signed onto Greenville Records based in USA crafted a beautiful piece of music full of inspiration with sweet melodies that is soothing to the mind and soul.

The song produced by award winning sound engineer DDT is out on all the digital streaming platforms.

Stream from link below:

https://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/album/62843820?srModel=byWH&srList=ANDROID

attractivemustapha.com