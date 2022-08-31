Ghanaian Journalists Deserve Proper Remuneration – GNA News Editor

Mr Samuel Osei-Frempong, News Editor, Ghana News Agency, (GNA), has called for proper remuneration of journalists in Ghana to enhance their work and dignity.

He said most journalists were not paid well, hence, their confidence, zeal and creativity were sapped and greatly undermined.

Mr Osei- Frempong made the call at the graduation ceremony of the JILORD Mediaworld Training Centre at Jayee University College (JUC).

In all, 20 students graduated with Professional Proficiency Certificate in Camera Handling, Video and Sound Editing, and News Casting, Reporting and Production.

The rest are Radio and Television Programme Hosting and Marketing.

Mr Osei-Frempong said: “Let us make this thought a bold line in our national conversation.”

He underscored the need for speed, accuracy, brevity and creativity to clothe information packages to multiple audiences in the Media because few people had time and space to read stories from a dull source.

The News Editor noted that media convergence appeared as a very significant step to help journalists to survive the new media age, therefore, he advised the graduates to utilise it.

He urged the graduates to learn their craft, sharpen their intelligence gathering skills and understanding of issues.

“Find time to appreciate grammar, prose, drama and poetry and the rules that govern them. Make logic and reasoning your friends. Whatever you put out must make sense to reasonable people in your community and the nation. “Mr Osei-Frempong added.

The News Editor advised them to abide by media ethics and important guides like the Evidence Act, especially, those into investigative journalism as well as to be courteous in their words and deeds as they could be role models to others.

“Do not forsake your culture, when you see gaps in your culture and tradition, research and make valuable alternatives. You must be trusted and knowledgeable,” he said.

Reverend Dr Kojo Ackaa Kwarteng, Founder, JILORD Mediaworld Training Centre, said it was imperative for academia to work in tandem with industry for education to be holistic.

“So in Germany, an auto engineering graduate should be able to fix his own car, but here in Ghana, a BHD auto engineering graduate would send his car to somebody who dropped out of the educational system,” he said.

Go there, use your head, hands and hearts to make it, he said.

Dr Owusu Ackah, Dean of Graduate School, Jayee University College, who chaired the occasion, said the proliferation of media outlets required journalists to be multi-talented with entrepreneurial skills to be relevant in the industry.

Mr Mac-Jerry Osei Agyemang, Political Talk Show Host, Neat FM, advised the graduates to read wide, research and broaden their scope.

He said they must validate and double check information to enrich their content deliveries.

“ Never heavily rely on social media for information and do not be a lazy media practitioner because it is not an easy task,” Mr Agyemang said.

The Political Show Host urged them to be humble and always ready and available to work as “journalism went with military action.”

Miss Fadela Rashid Morkah, member of the graduating class, commended the lecturers on behalf of her colleagues for their devotion to them.