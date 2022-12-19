Ghanaian Journalists urged to prioritise country’s fledgling democracy

Reverend Dr Sylvester Kwame Nkrumah, Executive Director of Beyond Group of Companies in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region has called on journalists to thrive to sustain the country’s fledgling democracy.

He asked them to work hard towards the maintenance of peace and remain the voice of the voiceless and the mouthpiece of society.

He reminded them of the need for self-actualisation through higher education and work to uphold the development of their media houses.

Rev Nkrumah speaking during the Company’s 10th anniversary, said it took the sacrifices of selfless individuals for the Radio station to get to its present level indicating that many came but left.

He said even though the living conditions of most media personnel were nothing to write home about, media houses were not well organised for employers to also reward their workers well with good salaries.

He said the few who stood up and worked hard for the success of the institution would always be remembered.

Rev Nkrumah congratulated the staff of Beyond FM for their immense contribution for the development of the Radio station and the area at large and urged them to continue with their decent work, while assuring that all the necessary tools needed for the work would be provided.

Rev Dr Nkrumah said through the radio station, a pure water factory was established, which was one of the best brands in the region and had also created employment avenues for many youths.

Mr Bright Owusu Nyasemhwe, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commended the efforts of staff for their tolerance in discharging their duties.

Mr Kwabena Ntow, General Manager of Beyond FM, promised to put out their best to take the station to a well-deserving level.

The anniversary was climaxed with a thanksgiving service with long serving staff awarded for their meritorious dedication to work.