Ghanaian judo star Nartey donates to alma mater

Former Ghanaian Olympian Dr. Emmanuel Nartey has donated learning materials to Dzworlu Primary School, his alma mater.

Dr. Nartey who was the first Ghanaian Judoka at the Summer Olympics donated items including notebooks, pens, school drums, nose masks, among other items.

Addressing some students of the school in a brief ceremony, Nartey who doubles as an author, said he was very delighted to revisit his school who helped in building his illustrious career.

He urged the students to give their best in their early schooling and take studies very seriously as they could even grow up to be influential persons in society.

Madam Anna Fosu Appiah, Headmistress of the School, expressed her gratitude to the former Olympian for his kind gesture as items donated will be put to good use.

She urged students to be disciplined and follow the good steps of Dr. Nartey, who is now considered a spotting icon in the country.

Dr. Nartey won the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Judo Star of the Year (Male) in 2015 for winning a bronze medal in the 60kg division at the All Africa Games.