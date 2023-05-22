Ghanaian Judoka Rashid Alhassan wins Bronze medal at Swedish BudoNord Cup 2023

Rashid Alhassan, a Ghanaian Judoka has won the Bronze medal in the -81kg Men on Thursday at the Swedish Open Championship (dubbed BudoNord Cup 2023) in Sweden. The event took place on 18-19th May, 2023.

Karl Baker the coach for LUGI Judoklubb where Rashid trains led him to victory in the Bronze medal fight with his competitor Jakob from Scotland n won the fight by Ippon during the Golden Score time.

Rashid Alhassan in his Mid 30 who is also an Olympic solidarity scholarship beneficiary is based in Sweden and trying to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

The competition is a preparation for his European Judo Championship in Austria from 25th May to 27 May, 2023.

He battled in the Under his category -81kg (10 Judokas)

A total of 12 countries from Europe took part and the contest was at a very high level.

He he competed on 18th, 2023 and said the Swedish Open Championship is one of the tough competitions and getting a medal is a huge motivation and inspiration.

He hinted that the Olympic Solidarity has also been quite good.

Rashid expressed gratitude to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the late President of Ghana Judo, Mr Emmanuel Tetteh for this Olympic Scholarship which is easing his budget to travel for competition.

He also thanked his Ghana based trainer, Abel Aziz Addy for pushing him to enter for the competition although he was injured, and it has been good so far.