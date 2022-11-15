Ghanaian Judokas off to Yaoundé to participate in African Senior Open championship

Team Judo have left Ghana for Yaoundé to take part in the African Senior Open Judo championship.

Daniel Quansah, Frank Terkpor and Coach Ezekiel Dodoo departed from Accra to Yaoundé, while Rashid Alhassan will join them in Cameroon from his base in Europe.

Team Ghana is represented by Daniel Quansah (-60kg), Frank Terkpor (-66kg) and RASHID Alhassan (-81kg).

The championship is slated from the 17-22 November, 2022 with over 27 countries confirming their participation.

The trip was fully sponsored by the Ghana Olympic Committee through the Continental Athlete Support Grant.