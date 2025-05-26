Ghanaian Lawyer Champions Arbitration at Global Legal Congress in Madrid

Kow Abaka Essuman, the Ghanaian legal expert serving as Vice President of the AEA Arbitration Court’s International Committee, has emerged as a leading voice for African arbitration at the ongoing Association of European Attorneys congress in Madrid.

The accomplished attorney, who holds admissions to practice in Ghana, England & Wales, and New York, highlighted strategic reforms to position arbitration as the preferred mechanism for resolving cross-border commercial disputes.

“These new institutional frameworks will provide businesses with reliable, efficient dispute resolution channels that command global trust,” Essuman told delegates at the gathering of 4,000 legal professionals from 150 countries. The AEA Arbitration Court member, who also sits on the World Bank’s ICSID Panel of Arbitrators, emphasized Africa’s growing role in international commerce, urging European counterparts to view Ghana as the gateway to West African investment opportunities in infrastructure, energy and technology sectors.

Essuman’s Accra-based firm Aletheia Attorneys, which maintains a New York office, specializes in navigating complex multinational transactions. His leadership position makes him one of few Africans shaping global arbitration policy at this level. The legal expert’s congress participation underscores Ghana’s emerging profile in international commercial law and alternative dispute resolution.