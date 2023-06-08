Ghanaian Lawyer Named Vice President of Association of European Lawyers Board

The Association of European Lawyers (AEA) has recently announced the appointment of Kwame Nyampong, a distinguished lawyer from Ghana, as the Vice President on the Board of Directors. The decision to appoint Kwame was based on his exceptional expertise and significant contributions to the legal profession.

In his new role, Kwame will work closely with AEA President Pedro Beltran and other board members to effectively execute the association’s mission. He expressed his gratitude for the appointment and pledged to uphold and promote the values of the AEA.

“I am deeply honoured by this appointment. It is truly humbling to know that my work has been recognized by others. I assure the Board and the entire Association that I will diligently work to uphold the values of the AEA,” stated Mr Nyampong.

Known for his exceptional leadership qualities and willingness to take on challenging tasks, Kwame brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His expertise in debt recovery is particularly notable, having previously served as the Managing Director of Direct Debt Recovery Consult Limited.

Kwame’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Ghana, an LLB from the Law Faculty of the Ghana Institute of Management and Professional Administration, and a BL from the Ghana School of Law. Currently, he serves as the managing partner of Franklyn and Partners, a prestigious law firm based in the capital city of Ghana.

Established in 1988, the Association of European Lawyers aims to provide accessible and expert legal services across Europe. Originally formed through the collaboration of five leading law firms in the United Kingdom (UK), the AEA has since expanded its network to include correspondent firms throughout Europe. These firms offer a wide range of legal services for businesses, emphasizing excellence and efficiency in their operations.