Ghanaian Leaders Call for Grassroots Activism and Community Collaboration to Drive National Progress

Prominent voices in Ghana’s civil society have issued a rallying cry for citizens to embrace active citizenship, leveraging their skills and platforms to foster development and accountability.

The call came during the STAR Ghana Foundation’s Akoto Ampaw Citizenship Dialogue on February 19, where Prof. Kwame Karikari, former Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), and Bernard Avle, General Manager of Citi FM, underscored the transformative power of grassroots engagement.

Prof. Karikari’s Inclusive Vision



Prof. Karikari challenged traditional notions of activism, arguing that contributions to national development need not be confined to intellectuals or politicians. “From footballers to musicians, poets to basket weavers—everyone has a role,” he asserted, citing legendary Ghanaian composer Ephraim Amu as an example of art fused with social impact. “The only thing you cannot be is a criminal.” His remarks emphasized that activism is rooted in action, not status, urging citizens to channel their talents toward communal progress.

Avle: Citizenship Rooted in Community and Practical Knowledge

Bernard Avle, delivering the keynote address, rejected the idea of citizenship as a foreign concept, highlighting Africa’s historical traditions of communal responsibility. “Citizenship isn’t imported—it’s in our DNA,” he said, stressing the need to blend modern participatory democracy with indigenous values. He criticized performative activism, urging intellectuals and professionals to apply knowledge pragmatically: “If you can’t use your expertise to help farmers unlock markets or improve pricing, what’s the point?”

Avle also highlighted the “convening power” of activists and media figures, urging them to unite diverse stakeholders—chiefs, politicians, and grassroots leaders—to address systemic issues. “Don’t use access to power for personal gain; use it to ask hard questions,” he advised, calling for collaborative over competitive approaches to problem-solving.

Community-Centric Collaboration



Both speakers agreed that sustainable development requires grounding efforts in local communities. Avle emphasized the importance of dialogue to align collective goals: “People won’t follow if they don’t understand the vision.” He praised the event for celebrating non-political changemakers, signaling a shift toward recognizing everyday citizens as drivers of progress.

The dialogue, themed “Inter-Generational Dialogue for Active Citizenship: Lessons and Opportunities for the Future,” aimed to bridge generational divides and rekindle a sense of shared responsibility. As Ghana grapples with economic and governance challenges, the message was clear: national renewal hinges on ordinary Ghanaians owning their roles as activists, conveners, and collaborators.

For a nation rich in talent and tradition, the call to action is unambiguous—progress lies not in grand declarations, but in the collective power of its people.