Ghanaian Managers At Akyem Akokoaso Chinese JIAXIN Mining Exposed Over Massive Rip-Off, Shortchanging Their Fellow Ghanaians; And Inciting Ghanaians Against Chinese

By Daniel Benin || Investigative Channel

A very disturbing report has emerged from the quarters of one of the leading Chinese mining companies in Ghana JIAXIN Mining led by their CEO Wan Yangdong, which has operated in Akyem Akokoaso for the past 10 years and has carried out various corporate responsibilities for their community people.

When the top Chinese Management thought that they had given out the best juicy incentives and wages for their workers, their frontline Ghanaian managers have also been busy cheating, ripping them off in exchange for meager wages, a situation the Ghanaian workers describe as an utter disregard for their well-being and sweat.

The shocking aspect of the whole story is that they paint the Chinese company owners so black to their fellow Ghanaian workers and they in turn vent their spleen on the Chinese and develop hatred for them.

All these came to light last week when the onsite Ghanaian mining workers declared a strike action over unfair wages.

It turned out that instead of GHC120 a day wages the Chinese Management initiated, the greedy Ghanaian front managers paid their fellow Ghanaians GHC70 a day instead while the Chinese were not aware of this cheating.

The angry workers demanded fair wages, humane working conditions, and the recognition of our fundamental rights as workers.

It took the intervention of the CEO Wan Yangdong to calm down the angry workers as he pledged to resolve the issue.

Some of the workers poured out their frustrations:

“The echoes of our discontent reverberate through these mines, echoing the sentiments of hardworking individuals who have given their sweat, their time, and their very lives to extract the wealth from the depths of this earth. Yet, what have we received in return nothing but a rip-off?

….We are not just miners; we are the backbone of this industry. Without us, the gears of this economic machine would grind to a halt.

Yet, have we been treated with the respect and gratitude that we rightfully deserve? No! Instead, we find ourselves here today, compelled to stand together and demand what is inherently ours.

Our brothers and sisters, toiling under the same oppressive conditions, have risen in solidarity. We demand fair wages, humane working conditions, and the recognition of our fundamental rights as workers.

Let it be known to those who sit in comfort and opulence, making decisions that affect our lives – we will not be silenced. We will not allow our grievances to be brushed aside like the dust on these very mines. Our unity is our strength, and together we shall overcome the injustices that have befallen us.”