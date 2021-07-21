Ghanaian media sensational Doreen Avio to host ‘Ghana party in the park UK’

Ghanaian media sensational Ms. Doreen Avio, is billed with other communication magnet to co-host the 16th edition of ‘Ghana Party in the Park’ United Kingdom (UK) slated for July 24, 2021.

The much patronized annual event will take place at Trent Park in the United Kingdom.

Ms. Avio told the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview from UK that though hosting an event not new, she classifies the emceeing events, as another bigger challenge in her career and therefore ready to hit the international scene to make Ghana proud.

“I am honoured to be on this platform and I am ready to thrill patrons,” Ms. Avio who is the co-host for Hitz FM’s late afternoon show ‘Cruise Control’ and Let’s Talk Entertainment on Joy News stated.

She said “I will delve into my archives as host of big events in Ghana including the MTN Music Festival, Heroes Concert, Women Connect Conference, Ghana Party in the Park launch in Accra and a host of others to move the notch higher”.

Ms. Avio has won several awards including the Female on Air Personality at the Moreklue All Youth African Awards (MAYA), Best Achiever in media (radio) at Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards, Best TV Presenter at an event held in London in the United Kingdom, Best TV Presenter Nollywood Entertainment and Leadership Awards (NELAS).

She adds to the list of female personalities who have graced the stage of this prestigious international event as emcees including Ham K, Actress Ama K Abebrese and Mz Dru.

Artistes on the bill includes: Mr Drew, S3fa, Amerado, D-Black, Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Flick, Kwabena Kwabena, Malcum Nuna amongst others with Rapper Sarkodie as the Creative Director for this year’s event.

The festival which started in 2005 and hosted by Akwaaba Group, attracts over 8,000 people from around the UK, Ghana, Holland, Germany, France, Canada, and the United States making it one of the biggest Ghanaian events outside West Africa.

The ultimate goal of the festival is to present music, food, arts, and true Ghanaian entertainment to the rest of the world.