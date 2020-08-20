Spanish La Liga outfit, Getafe has completed the loan signing of Ghanaian midfielder Abdulai Basit ahead of the next football season.

The club has in the last couple of weeks been in talks with lower-tier side Extremadura UD over the possible acquisition of the youngster.

After successful negotiations, Getafe has been able to secure the signing of Abdulai Sabit to give them a squad boost as they prepare for the 2020/2021 football season.

“Extremadura UD and Getafe CF have reached an agreement for the loan of Barça player Sabit for the 20/21 Season. The Madrid team will have the option to buy after the campaign.

“From the Club we wish you a year full of success and professional growth. We are sure that it will. See you soon, brave”, a statement from Extremadura UD to confirm the loaning of the Ghanaian has said.

Last season, Abdulai Basit made just 4 appearances in the Spanish Segunda but managed to impress. At Getafe, the 21-year old is set to enjoy top-flight football which will help his development.