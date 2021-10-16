Ghanaian Minister cautions MMDCEs to team up with their MPs

The Western Regional Minister,Mr. Okyere Dàrko Mensah has admonished Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCES) to work closely with their Members of Parliament most especially those in opposition to accelerate development at the grassroots level.

The Regional Minister made the call after Assembly Members and government appointees in the Jomoro Municipal Assembly endorsed the President’s nominee for the area, Madam Louisa Iris Arde as the new MCE.

The nominee could not secure a two-thirds majority of the votes cast by Assembly Members last week.

However, at the end of a second voting, Madam Iris Arde polled 35 YES votes representing 71.42% out of the 49 Assembly Members present and one NO vote with 13 rejected ballots in an election conducted and supervised by the Municipal and Regional Electoral Officers.

Mr.Darko-Mensah reminded the Assembly Members and the MMDCES that development was a shared responsibility and stressed the need to bring every stakeholder on board.

Speaking to the media, the new MCE, Madam Louisa Iris Arde pledged to work with the NDC Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Madam Dorcas Ago Toffey to push for the development of the area.