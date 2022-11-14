Ghanaian minister sacked over corruption allegation

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of Charles Adu Boahen as Minister of State for Finance over a corruption allegation, said a statement by the presidency Monday.

The statement said the decision followed revelations of misconduct by the official in a yet-to-be-aired video by an investigative journalist.

“After becoming aware of the allegations leveled against the minister in the expose ‘galamsey economy’, the president spoke to Adu Boahen, after which he decided to terminate his appointment,” added the statement.

Galamsey usually refers to illegal gold mining in Ghana, which has become a long-time headache for the country. On Oct. 25, members of parliament from the ruling New Patriotic Party petitioned the president to sack Adu Boahen and the finance minister for mishandling the country’s economy. Enditem