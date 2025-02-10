Ghanaian Mother Fights for Daughter Amid Allegations of Abuse and Media Manipulation

Karen Baaba Sam, a 29-year-old Ghanaian woman, has become a symbol of resilience and determination as she battles for custody of her 5-year-old daughter, Ohemaa, while recounting years of alleged abuse at the hands of her ex-partner, real estate developer Nana Kwadwo Adjei.

In an emotional interview, Sam revealed that her daughter is her greatest pride and vowed to do everything in her power to ensure the child’s well-being and future.

Sam’s journey has been anything but easy. Reflecting on her own challenging upbringing, she admitted to making both good and bad choices in life. However, she is resolute in breaking the cycle for her daughter, whom she describes as a divine gift. “My daughter is my topmost priority. Having her by my side is not negotiable. I will do everything within my means to protect her and guide her to become the woman God intended her to be,” Sam said.

Her story first gained national attention when she publicly accused Adjei of domestic violence, detailing years of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse. The couple’s relationship, which began in 2016, initially seemed promising but quickly turned toxic. By 2018, when Sam was pregnant with Ohemaa, Adjei’s behavior grew increasingly violent. She recalled the first incident of abuse in December 2018, when Adjei, drunk after a night out, slapped and kicked her, even targeting her pregnant belly. “I was more scared for my unborn child than for myself,” she said.

Despite filing police reports, Sam claims Adjei’s influence prevented any action from being taken. The abuse continued for years, often leaving her with black eyes and a swollen face. Her breaking point came in April 2023, when Adjei publicly humiliated her at a restaurant in the presence of his new girlfriend. Later that night, he allegedly beat her again, this time in front of their daughter.

Sam finally ended the relationship in December 2023, but the abuse didn’t stop. Adjei reportedly demanded the return of all gifts he had given her, including a car used for their daughter’s school runs. In February 2024, Sam moved out, only to be robbed at gunpoint on her very first night in her new home. Suspiciously, the robbers left behind a specific necklace Adjei had demanded back, leading authorities to suspect the attack was orchestrated by someone close to her.

Amid the turmoil, Sam has faced a media onslaught, accusing her of defying court orders regarding her daughter’s custody. She believes Adjei is behind these reports, using the press to tarnish her reputation. “Those publications don’t bother me. If anything, they motivate me to fight even harder for my daughter,” she said. Sam expressed confidence in the judiciary, stating that her legal team has filed the necessary processes and she trusts the courts to deliver justice.

Her story has sparked conversations about domestic violence, parental rights, and the lengths some will go to manipulate public opinion. Despite the challenges, Sam remains steadfast in her mission to provide a safe and nurturing environment for her daughter. “I know God is with me, and I will not give up,” she declared.

As the custody battle unfolds, Karen Baaba Sam’s courage continues to inspire many, shedding light on the struggles faced by survivors of domestic abuse and the lengths a mother will go to protect her child.