Ghanaian Movie Producer Leila Djansi Advocates for Vasectomy as a Solution to Unwanted Pregnancies

Renowned Ghanaian movie producer Leila Djansi has sparked a conversation on social media, advocating for young men to consider vasectomy as a responsible option for preventing unwanted pregnancies.

Djansi argues that the procedure, which is reversible, offers a better solution than fathering children when a man is not emotionally or financially prepared for parenthood.

In a post shared on her social media platforms, Djansi emphasized the importance of preventing unintended pregnancies from the source. “Stop abortion at the source. Vasectomies are reversible. Make every young man have one. When he’s deemed financially and emotionally fit to be a father, it will be reversed,” she wrote.

Djansi believes that encouraging young men to undergo vasectomy could help reduce the number of unwanted children and ultimately improve societal conditions. Her comments call for a shift in thinking, advocating for proactive measures to ensure that men take responsibility for their reproductive health, especially when they are not ready to become fathers.

Her perspective has generated discussion around sexual responsibility, family planning, and the impact of unplanned pregnancies on both individuals and society.