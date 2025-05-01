Ghanaian movie ‘The Deadly Obsession’ set for September in Houston

The premiere of the Ghanaian romance movie ‘The Deadly Obsession’ is set to premiere on September 6, 2025, in Houston, Texas.

The movie starred Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi and actress Nana Adjoa Lovia, who played the two leading roles in the movie.

There would also be a special guest performance by a surprise artist who would thrill patrons with some good music.

The film’s storyline revolves around themes of love, betrayal, and suspense, which are common elements in romantic thrillers.

Written and produced by Nakies Films, Production is a thriller that will keep the audience spellbound, and trailers have already sparked a buzz on social media.

The collaboration between Aaron and Nana Adjoa Lovia delivered a compelling cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences.

This premiere represents a significant cultural moment for Ghanaian cinema and aims to showcase the talent involved in its production.

In summary, the premiere of ‘The Deadly Obsession’ is an anticipated event that highlights the growing influence of Ghanaian films in international markets.