Ghanaian music collective 99 Phaces releases their debut project ‘SWMAT’

After the positive reception of their first single Kiddie Time, Ghanaian music collective 99 PHACES have released their first EP. The project, unconventionally titled “SO WE MADE A TAPE”, was released on March 17th, 2023.

“A single voice can easily be drowned out, but a choir of passionate creatives cannot be silenced for too long, so we made a tape.”

The album is the embodiment of the individual journeys the members of the collective have taken in their young music careers. In a world burning with creativity, it can sometimes be difficult to get yourself seen or heard. Over time they have come to realize that they can achieve so much more by creating a community, a movement if you want to drive change.

This is the goal of the collective and the tape by extension. To inspire other creatives to move together as one to reach their goals and dreams. SWMAT is a tape with a little bit of something for everyone. Afrobeats, Alte and Hip-hop are some of the elements that make up the sound of the project. Just as the artistes involved in the project; Freddie Gambini, Moffy, CozyPols, Mēl, Insvne Auggie, and the sole non-member featured artiste Baaba J, have diverse influences and sounds, the songs reflect exactly that.

99 PHACES is treading the path of the Ghanaian musicians before them. Collaboration has always been the backbone of the music culture and renaissance in Ghana. From groups to solo acts working with others of the same ilk, this is the way for Ghanaian music. And 99 PHACES together with Baaba J on this project looks to inspire this level of collaboration and high standards.

Stream: https://ampl.ink/KxVmm