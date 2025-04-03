Ghanaian Music Legend Kojo Antwi to Perform in Australia for First Time

Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeat icon Kojo Antwi will make his debut Australian performance on April 19, 2025, during Easter festivities, marking a milestone in his decades-long career.

The concert, hosted at Sydney’s Bonnyrigg Sports Club, aims to connect Antwi’s Ghanaian-Australian fanbase and broader audiences through his signature blend of romantic ballads and rhythmic grooves.

Antwi, known as “Mr. Music Man” across Africa, announced the tour in a social media post, writing, “Australia!!! I’m excited to visit for the first time. Can’t wait to sing a marathon of love songs with YOU!!!” The 68-year-old artist, who has toured the U.S., U.K., and Canada, described the event as an opportunity to “make lovely memories” with fans.

Ahead of the tour, Antwi met with Australian High Commissioner to Ghana Berenice Owen-Jones, who praised his role in fostering cultural ties. “His music transcends borders,” Owen-Jones said. “We wish him a successful tour as he shares Ghana’s vibrant sound with the world.”

Antwi’s tour underscores the growing global influence of African music, with Afrobeat acts like Burna Boy and Wizkid dominating international charts. Australia, home to over 40,000 Ghanaian-born residents, has seen rising demand for African cultural events, reflected in festivals like Afro Nation and the Sydney African Music Festival.

For Ghana, Antwi’s visit aligns with efforts to leverage soft power through arts diplomacy. The Australian government, meanwhile, has prioritized cultural exchanges with Africa as part of its 2023–2033 strategy to deepen economic and social ties. While Antwi’s Easter concert is a standalone event, its success could pave the way for more collaborations, echoing Nigeria’s recent cultural agreements with Brazil and France.

Historians note that highlife music, rooted in Ghana’s post-independence era, has long served as a vehicle for Pan-African solidarity. Antwi’s Australian debut, nearly 60 years after the genre’s golden age, highlights its enduring appeal—and the challenges African artists face in accessing mainstream Western markets. As streaming platforms shrink these barriers, Antwi’s tour offers a litmus test for Afrobeat’s commercial viability in regions beyond its traditional diaspora hubs.