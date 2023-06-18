Ghanaian music sensation Kweku Flick chronicles musical journey in “Rastaman” single

Ghanaian music sensation Kweku Flick is set to take music lovers on another musical journey with his upcoming single titled “Rastaman”.

The song, to be released on Friday, June 23, 2023, seeks to unravel societal prejudice against dreadlocks or anyone associated with the “rasta culture,” as well as the personal experiences he encountered.

After dominating the musical streets with his recent “High” song, Kweku Flick has won the hearts of Ghanaian music lovers with his unique music blending Hiplife, Hip-hop and Ghanaian drill to create an exciting rhythm.

The upcoming release has kept social media buzzing, with some netizens highly anticipating the song by Kweku Flick, who always drops astounding tunes.

Produced by Ghanaian Stallion, the song unlocks the real life happening on the streets and has been expertly crafted to create a soothing and uplifting vibe for the soul and mind.

Kweku Flick has in the past few years thrilled Ghanaians with some music masterpieces, including “Money,” “No Sleeping,” “Ewiase,” and “Black Stars,” among others, which have received accolades.

The song will be released on all digital streaming platforms on Friday, June 23, 2023, but can be pre-saved here: http://tieme-music.lnk.to/Rastaman.