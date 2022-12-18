Ghanaian music superstar Stonebwoy lights up FIFA fan festival

Ghanaian music superstar Stonebwoy rocked the FIFA Fan Festival with an impressive performance on the eve of the third-fourth place match in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Over 50,000 people witnessed a spectacular performance from the reggae and dancehall crooner, who thrilled patrons with some hit songs.

Fans could be heard chanting, shouting, and screaming to Stonebwoy’s songs, especially his hit single “Go Higher.”

The Ashaiman-based artiste demonstrated his lyrical and vocal prowess on stage as he proved his class.

Other African artistes, including Nigeria’s Kizz Daniels and Patoranking, have performed at earlier festivals held a few weeks ago.

Afrobeat icon Davido is also billed to perform at the finals of the World Cup, with Argentina and France vying for the ultimate trophy.