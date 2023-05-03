Ghanaian musician Joe Kuntani releases a song about Nigeria’s Don Jazzy

Ghanaian musician,Joe Kuntani has released his second single titled ‘Don Jazzy’

The chorus of the three minutes song, challenges Ghanaians to learn from Don Jazzy, and also wonders which Ghanaian industry stalwart matches the ace Naija producer.

Joe Kuntani also asserts that in Ghana, once you make efforts to get to the top, your own industry people will pull you down.

“Too many talents in our country. You will create better content but no one will see it. It’s not about population but promotion and that’s what we lack in Ghana” he stated.

In a separate chat, he told blogger Attractive Mustapha that what motivates him to sing for Don Jazzy is because he sees him each and everyday on social media posting contents from Nigerian creators; and, sometimes, he shoots skits with them, something you will never see a Ghanaian industry guru do committedly.

He ended by saying Ghanaian industry players must learn from Don Jazzy and promote Ghanaian contents wholeheartedly.

Check the song below .

https://audiomack.com/robert-sarpong/song/don-jazzy-joe-kuntani-ft-mrbenchie-1

https://music.apple.com/gh/album/don-jazzy-feat-mr-benchie/1684260771?i=1684261006I’m