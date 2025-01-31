Ghanaian Musician Kartam Graytnes Emerges as a Rising Star with Chart-Topping EP “Chenkanadol”

Kartam Graytnes, a gifted Ghanaian musician, is rapidly making waves in the music industry, solidifying his position as one of Ghana’s most promising rising stars. With the release of his highly acclaimed Chenkanadol EP, a four-track masterpiece, Graytnes has showcased his exceptional lyrical prowess and musical versatility, captivating audiences both in Ghana and across the globe.

The Chenkanadol EP has been met with widespread acclaim, amassing over 3,500 unique spins on Audiomack since its release. Each track on the EP reflects Graytnes’ unique artistry and dedication to creating music that resonates deeply with listeners. His ability to blend compelling storytelling with infectious melodies has set him apart in a competitive industry.

A significant milestone in Graytnes’ career has been his recognition in Nigeria, a country widely regarded as a major gateway to music fame in Africa. Breaking into the Nigerian market is no small feat, and this achievement underscores Graytnes’ growing influence and appeal across the continent.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support my music has received so far,” said Kartam Graytnes. “This is just the beginning, and I’m excited to continue sharing my art with the world. The Chenkanadol EP is a reflection of my journey, and I hope it inspires and connects with people everywhere.”

As Kartam Graytnes continues to rise, his music is not only making an impact on the charts but also paving the way for a new generation of Ghanaian artists to shine on the global stage. With his undeniable talent and determination, Graytnes is poised to become a household name in the music industry.