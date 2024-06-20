Ghanaian Musician Kofi Kinaata Open to Political Endorsements with Financial Incentive

Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata has disclosed his readiness to consider political endorsements, emphasizing that his decision largely depends on the financial incentives offered.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s “Entertainment Power” show hosted by DJ Ogidi Brown, Kofi Kinaata expressed a pragmatic approach towards potential political affiliations, indicating a willingness to engage if the financial compensation is substantial.

His remarks come amidst heightened scrutiny following fellow musician King Paluta’s appearance alongside prominent figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Vice President Dr. Bawumia, sparking speculation about his political leanings.

In response to the controversy, King Paluta clarified his stance during an interview on UTV’s “United Showbiz,” asserting that his presence at the NPP campaign event did not signify political endorsement but rather was in response to a personal invitation extended by Vice President Dr. Bawumia.

Addressing criticisms of financial incentives, King Paluta defended his acceptance of logistical support, highlighting the practicality of covering associated expenses.

These developments highlight the evolving intersection of Ghana’s entertainment industry with its political landscape as the country prepares for the upcoming 2024 general elections.