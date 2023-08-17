Ghanaian musician OJ Blaq OJ Blaq

Ghanaian musician Andy Nii Akrashie, known by his stage name OJ Blaq has passed on at the age of 40.

The “Biggie Boy Lover” as he is popularly referred, has been battling with a persistent kidney ailment over the past recent years, but the cause of his death is yet to be known.

OJ Blaq embarked on his musical journey in the early 2000s but his inaugural album “The Blaq Mixtape,” brought him into the limelight.

His “Chalewote” track featuring Asem remains one of his biggest hit songs as he won awards and top charts in the late 2000’s.

OJ Blaq also enjoyed popularity in the film industry, gracing the screens in notable productions including popular Ghanaian television series, Sun City.