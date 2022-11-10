Ghanaian musician Sherifa Gunu to tour USA

Ghanian musician Sherifa Gunu, is set to tour the United States of America (USA), ahead of her new single release.

The tour is to begin on November 25 to December 31, 2022.

A press statement copied to the GNA Entertainment stated that she would tour New Jersey, Columbus Ohio, Chicago, Hartford CT, Bronx NY, Atlanta, New York, and end the tour at Philadelphia.

The tour, which is organised by Jutaco Production, in conjunction with 3G media group and supported by Eventguide Africa is to help promote Ghanaian music across the USA.

Sherifa Gunu has been a backing vocalist for Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Nana Acheampong and Sarkodie.

In 2003, she participated in Hiplife Dance Championship with the likes of King Ayisoba and Terry Bonchaka, and became the first runner-up in the championship.

After, she released a single titled ‘Salamatu,’ which has over 100+ million streams on all musical platforms.

Sherifa Gunu is known to be one of the best Ghanian musicians who promotes African culture across the globe.