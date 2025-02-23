Ghanaian Naturopath’s Legal Crusade Sparks Clash Over Alternative Medicine Regulation

Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, Ghana’s first naturopathic professor and a barrister licensed in The Gambia, has ignited a high-stakes legal battle against the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC), accusing the regulatory body of overstepping its authority.

The confrontation, which has escalated to demands for his arrest by national security, highlights deepening tensions between Ghana’s alternative medicine practitioners and state regulators.

Nyarkotey, who holds dual expertise in law and naturopathy, argues that the TMPC has misapplied the Traditional Medicine Practice Act 575—a law designed to govern traditional healers—to regulate alternative medicine practitioners like himself. His critique hinges on a 2010 legal opinion from Ghana’s Attorney General, which clarified that Act 575 does not extend to alternative medicine. Despite this, the TMPC has continued to enforce the law against practitioners such as Nyarkotey, whose Nyarkotey University College of Holistic Medicine and Technology (NUCHMT) previously registered under the Council due to regulatory ambiguity.

“Lawyers have a duty to uphold the rule of law, even when institutions misinterpret it,” said Nyarkotey, who withdrew NUCHMT’s TMPC accreditation after his legal training revealed what he calls “a glaring jurisdictional error.” His subsequent lawsuit seeking clarity from Ghana’s High Court has been met with fierce pushback. The TMPC, defending its mandate, has petitioned national security to arrest him for “spreading misinformation,” a move critics decry as an attempt to silence dissent.

A Legacy of Advocacy



Nyarkotey’s clash with Ghanaian authorities follows years of groundwork across West Africa. In The Gambia, where he was called to the bar in 2022, he successfully lobbied for discussions on naturopathic legislation and secured clinical training opportunities for students. His advocacy even prompted Gambian President Adama Barrow to invite traditional healers to the presidency—a historic first. Similarly, in Togo, Nyarkotey’s training programs for supplement distributors led to the creation of that nation’s first naturopathy society.

At the heart of the dispute is Ghana’s stalled Traditional and Alternative Medicine Bill (2018), which explicitly separates the two fields but remains unpassed. Nyarkotey contends that conflating traditional and alternative medicine stifles innovation and leaves practitioners vulnerable to arbitrary regulation. “We need laws that recognize alternative medicine as its own discipline,” he insists, noting that countries like India and South Africa have established distinct regulatory frameworks.

The TMPC, meanwhile, maintains that its oversight ensures public safety. Yet critics argue the Council’s approach reflects outdated biases. “This isn’t just about legality—it’s about legitimacy,” said a Ghana-based health policy analyst. “Alternative medicine contributes to healthcare access, especially in rural areas. Dismissing it undermines holistic progress.”

Nyarkotey’s fight underscores a global challenge: how to regulate burgeoning alternative health sectors without stifling them. His dual role as lawyer and practitioner positions him uniquely to bridge legal rigor and grassroots advocacy. While the TMPC’s resistance mirrors regulatory conservatism worldwide, Ghana’s delay in passing the 2018 bill reveals a deeper inertia. As demand for integrative health grows, the outcome of this case could either catalyze progressive reform or entrench bureaucratic resistance—a pivotal moment for Ghana’s healthcare evolution.