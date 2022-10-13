Ghanaian official hails Chinese-built road project for boosting travel mobility

A senior Ghanaian official has lauded a Chinese-built road project in Cape Coast, the capital of the Central Region, for its essential role in boosting the citizens’ travel mobility, China’s Sinohydro Corporation Limited told Xinhua Tuesday.

In a certificate of appreciation, Justina Marigold Assan, Ghana’s Central Regional Minister, expressed her gratitude to the Chinese firm’s efforts in constructing the Cape Coast inner city road project, saying it is a timely completion with excellent workmanship and materials quality.

“You are an exemplary organization that has contributed immensely to the reduction of drudgery and travel mobility challenges in the multiple communities where you worked,” she said.

“The administration and people of Cape Coast and Central Region wish you success and recommend you for future similar endeavors,” the minister added.

According to Li Yunli, the Chinese manager of the project, his team consisting of both Chinese and Ghanaian workers has overcome multiple challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure timely completion.

“Before, the residents around had big challenges in traveling due to the bad traffic conditions, while now the situation has completely changed as the project completed. We have delivered our best efforts,” said Li.

The road project with a length of around 22 km commenced construction in 2019 and announced completion in late September this year. Enditem