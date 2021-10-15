Ghanaian official urges local manufacturers to improve standards

A senior Ghanaian official on Thursday urged local manufacturers to improve the quality of goods and services to meet international market standards.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark this year’s World Standards Day by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry Michael Okyere Baafi said standards are essential in promoting goods made in Ghana and must be enforced.

“Standards are needed for the full realization of Ghana’s potential to enhance economic growth. Without standards, the speed of change and innovation would not be possible,” he stressed.

He said GSA could not measure its success without the international benchmark applicable to all countries, adding that there is a need for the authority to insist that manufacturers ensure high standards of goods and services in the country.



World Standards Day is celebrated globally each year on October 14. The theme for this year is “Standard for sustainable development goals: shared vision for a better world.” Enditem