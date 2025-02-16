Ghanaian Opposition Leader Threatens Impeachment Over Alleged Constitutional Breach

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has ignited a political firestorm by accusing President John Dramani Mahama of violating Ghana’s constitution through the dismissal of public sector workers appointed under his predecessor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a televised interview on Oyerepa TV this week, the veteran lawmaker warned that Mahama’s actions could trigger impeachment proceedings, escalating tensions in a nation already grappling with partisan divisions.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, a prominent figure in the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), argued that Mahama’s removal of civil servants without “just cause” directly contravenes Article 191 of Ghana’s constitution, which safeguards public sector employees from arbitrary dismissal. “The president swore an oath to uphold the constitution,” he asserted. “If workers were appointed constitutionally under the previous administration, dismantling those appointments without justification is unlawful.”

The remarks follow reports of widespread terminations across ministries and agencies since Mahama assumed office in January 2025, reviving a longstanding practice in Ghanaian politics where incoming administrations often purge officials tied to rival parties. Critics, however, claim Mahama’s approach has been unusually sweeping, targeting mid-level bureaucrats rather than only top appointees. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu emphasized that such moves undermine institutional stability. “These are career public servants, not political officeholders. Their removal without due process sets a dangerous precedent,” he said.

Central to the debate is Article 69, which outlines impeachment procedures for presidents found to have breached constitutional mandates. While Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stopped short of confirming whether the NPP would formally pursue such measures, his rhetoric signals a hardening opposition stance. Legal scholars, however, remain divided. Some argue that impeachment would require clearer evidence of personal misconduct by Mahama, rather than policy disputes. Others contend that systemic violations of constitutional protections—if proven—could meet the threshold.

The presidency has yet to respond directly to the allegations, though aides have previously defended the dismissals as part of a broader “reform agenda” to align the civil service with Mahama’s governance priorities. Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) president argue that his predecessors, including Akufo-Addo, engaged in similar purges, framing the practice as an entrenched, if flawed, feature of Ghana’s democratic cycle.

Political analysts warn that the impeachment threat, while unlikely to succeed without bipartisan support, risks deepening public cynicism toward institutions. “This isn’t just about legal technicalities—it’s about trust,” said Accra-based governance expert Nana Ama Agyemang. “When citizens see every transition as a zero-sum game, it erodes faith in both the civil service and the rule of law.”

The controversy also underscores Ghana’s fragile balance between political ambition and institutional integrity. As Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s warning reverberates through Parliament, the nation watches to see whether this clash will spur meaningful dialogue—or further entrench the partisan rancor that has defined recent administrations. For now, the specter of impeachment looms less as a legal certainty than as a stark reminder of the high stakes in Ghana’s evolving democracy.