Ghanaian Paediatric Radiologist contributes to “African Women Who Inspire”

“African Women Who Inspire”, a collection of stories to inspire and empower young people to step out in faith and to act in achieving their dreams and aspirations has been launched.

The phenomenal stories from seven African Women across the globe had Dr Rosemond Aboagye, Ghanaian-based and Canada trained General and Paediatric Radiologist and CEO of RAND Medical Imaging and Health System contributing to the book.

Dr Aboagye’s contribution to “African Women Who Inspire-Beating the Odds; My Journey to Becoming a Medical Doctor” is the first of several book projects the author intended to undertake.

These stories were compiled to inspire the world that despite what they have been through or are still going through due to the current global economic crisis, there is still hope.

These stories were meant to inspire individuals not to give up on any situation they find themselves.

They shared their stories of resilience and possibility to let people have and see hope in the current situation.

Dr Aboagye told the Ghana News Agency after the launch that the book was to tell their individual stories and how they were about to overcome their challenges to inspire others.

She said in their individual journeys of life, what drove their stories were that they did not give up on themselves and their dreams and they remained resilient and used any available tool they could hold on to, to become what they seek to be in future.

The CEO of RAND Medical Imaging and Health System said once one reads the stories, the individual would come to realise that no matter the kind of challenges they were facing, they needed perseverance and persistence to overcome them.

Dr Aboagye said some of the money from the sales from the book would be channeled to her charity outreach to support the deprived in society.

Madam Grace Quarshie, the Visionary Author, who compiled the stories said that readers would experience their scars, cries, and pain; they were bartered, beaten, and destroyed but they did not break down.

“We got up to face our challenges and won, not because we are superheroes, or we have special powers, but it is because we had resilience, and we were determined not to give up,” she said.

She said since they did not give up, they finally had the courage to go through their challenges and here they were to share with readers how they survived and overcame.

“All we want you to know is that through the lessons and experiences, the ways we were all able to overcome are also available to you,” she added.

She said by reading their stories they want readers to see their possibilities in it, they want readers to develop more resilience for what they were going through now.

Madam Quarshie said when readers become an overcomer, which was the result they would have from reading the book, “we now want you to continue with what we have starred by sharing your story to empower other people not to give up no matter what they go through.”

“That is why this book has stories of possibilities and resilience to give you hope,” she added.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, Chair and Leader of the Convention People’s Party recommended the book to any young person, who wanted to be inspired in life.

She said the young people in society needed to be given the opportunity to unleash their potential to contribute to the development of the economy.

She said alot of young people are on the streets that needed opportunity to achieve their desires and dreams but do not have these opportunities.

The Leader of the CPP purchased 2,000 copies of the book to be distributed to Junior and Senior High Schools across the country including tertiary institutions.