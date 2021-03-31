Para Powerlifting

Peter Adjei, Secretary General of Ghana National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has disclosed in an interview with the media that he is impressed with the performances recorded by the disabled athletes from Ghana in their recent international outing in Manchester, UK (World Cup).

He said however there are other qualifiers in Georgia, Thailand and Dubai where they can take advantage to better their points.

Athletes from Ghana who have made the Qualifying Mark are:

1. Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku – Para Powerlifting

2. Vida Antwi – Para Powerlifting

3. Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe – Athletics

4. Yussif Amadu – Athletics

5. Frederick Assor – Cycling

All the above will be confirmed through the IPC Games Commission after final competitions across all sports between March To June 2021.

“We hope Wheelchair Tennis and Judo will get us qualifications as well ” said the ever confident and hard working President of the NPC, Mr. Samson Deen.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleArrest and Prosecute Witch-hunting Pastors, Mallams and Traditional Priests
Next articleGhana To Strengthen its Social Safety Program for 1.6 Million People
Sammy Heywood Okine

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here