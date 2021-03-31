Peter Adjei, Secretary General of Ghana National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has disclosed in an interview with the media that he is impressed with the performances recorded by the disabled athletes from Ghana in their recent international outing in Manchester, UK (World Cup).

He said however there are other qualifiers in Georgia, Thailand and Dubai where they can take advantage to better their points.

Athletes from Ghana who have made the Qualifying Mark are:

1. Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku – Para Powerlifting

2. Vida Antwi – Para Powerlifting

3. Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe – Athletics

4. Yussif Amadu – Athletics

5. Frederick Assor – Cycling

All the above will be confirmed through the IPC Games Commission after final competitions across all sports between March To June 2021.

“We hope Wheelchair Tennis and Judo will get us qualifications as well ” said the ever confident and hard working President of the NPC, Mr. Samson Deen.