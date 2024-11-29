Ghanaian Para-Delegate honoured at World Para camp in South Korea

A Ghanaian para-delegate, Michael Obeng, has been honoured with an award at the 2024 Korean Paralympic Camp (KPC) held in Incheon, South Korea.

Obeng was among 60 participants, including athletes, coaches, and officials, who attended the camp as part of preparations for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

He led a delegation from Ghana comprising three para-athletes: Akotoh Bryan Baffour Kwadjo and Aheto Promise Wonder, both para-swimmers, and Judith Adu Yeboah, a para-badminton player.

The participants engaged in various activities, including special lectures, cultural tours of Korea, and training sessions in sports such as swimming, badminton, and Taekwondo.

The camp also featured opening and closing ceremonies, showcasing highlights from previous editions.

All participants, including Obeng and his team, were awarded medals and certificates of participation by the camp’s organisers.

In his closing remarks, Michael Obeng expressed his gratitude to the organisers and the President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana, Mr. Samson Deen.

“I’m thrilled to have been part of this educative camping experience. I’d like to thank the organisers for providing us with such a platform to learn so much,” Obeng stated.

“A big thank you also goes to Mr. Samson Deen for granting me and these three para-athletes the opportunity to join the KPC 2024. We have learned a great deal during these days of orientation and hope to return to Ghana to share our knowledge.”

The eight-day camp ran from November 5 to 13, 2024.