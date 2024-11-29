Ghanaian Para-Delegate Receives Honorary Award at the 2024 Korean Paralympic Camping in Incheon

Michael Obeng, a Ghanaian para-delegate, was recently honored with an award at the 2024 Korean Paralympic Camping (KPC) held in Incheon, South Korea. Obeng was part of a group of 60 participants from various countries, including athletes, coaches, and staff, who attended the eight-day orientation program aimed at preparing for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

The training, which took place from November 5 to 13, 2024, featured several activities including special lectures, Korean culture tours, and sports training sessions in swimming, badminton, and Taekwondo. The Ghanaian delegation, led by Michael Obeng, included three para-athletes: Akotoh Bryan Baffour Kwadjo (para-swimmer), Aheto Promise Wonder (para-swimmer), and Judith Adu Yeboah (para-badminton).

In addition to the educational activities, the camp hosted opening and closing ceremonies and screenings of highlights from previous events. At the end of the program, the participants were awarded medals and certificates of participation in recognition of their involvement.

Michael Obeng expressed his gratitude to the KPC 2024 organizers and the President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, Mr. Samson Deen, for making this opportunity possible. He acknowledged the valuable lessons gained from the experience and expressed hope that he and his fellow athletes would return to Ghana to share the knowledge and skills acquired at the camp.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this educative camping. I’d like to thank the organizers for giving us the platform to learn a lot,” said Obeng. He also extended his thanks to Mr. Samson Deen for supporting the participation of the Ghanaian team and for their opportunity to be part of such a beneficial event.

This experience marks an important milestone in Ghana’s growing participation in global para-sports and the continued development of its para-athletes.