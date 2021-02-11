Ghana’s Appointment Committee of the Parliament on Wednesday began vetting minister-designates presented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and Minister of National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah, who have been re-nominated for the same positions appeared before the committee.

Akufo-Addo is still in the process of forming a government for his second term and in line with constitutional requirements, he presented a list of 30 substantive ministers for various ministerial portfolios and 16 regional ministers to the legislative body for vetting and approval.

The vetting is scheduled to end on March 9. Enditem