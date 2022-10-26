Ghanaian parliament passes no-confidence vote in finance minister

Members of Parliament (MPs) from Ghana’s governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, blaming him for poorly handling the economy.

The NPP MPs, constituting a slim majority in the West African country’s hung parliament, urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen, a minister of State at the finance ministry, of their duties.

The caucus, numbering about 80, told the media at a press briefing in parliament that time was up for the president to relieve “the finance minister of managing the national purse or risk losing our support for government business going forward.”

“Recent developments within our economy are of great concern to the greater majority of the members of our caucus and our constituents,” said Andy Appiah-Kubi, MP and spokesman for the majority caucus.

He said the MPs had made their position clear to the president and “we strongly urge the president to change the Minister of Finance, and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay to restore hope in the financial sector and reverse the downward trend of the growth of the economy.”

Ghana’s economy has come under severe difficulties from the beginning of the year, with inflation reading 37.2 percent in September.

According to the data released by the Bank of Ghana, the central bank, in October, the Ghanaian currency cedi depreciated 37.5 percent against the U.S. dollar between January and August this year. Enditem