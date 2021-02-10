Ghanaian parliament shut down for 3 weeks over COVID-19

Ghanaian Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Tuesday announced a suspension of sittings of the legislative body for three weeks over the COVID-19 spread.

Seventeen out of 275 members of parliament (MPs) and 151 out of about 500 parliamentary staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, Bagbin said.

Bagbin further directed other MPs and parliamentary staffers who had yet to receive a COVID-19 test to get themselves tested.

As of Tuesday, Ghana has reported 73,003 COVID-19 cases with 482 deaths. Enditem