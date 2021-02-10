Ghanaian parliament shut down for 3 weeks over COVID-19

Ghanaian Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Tuesday announced a suspension of sittings of the legislative body for three weeks over the COVID-19 spread.
Seventeen out of 275 members of parliament (MPs) and 151 out of about 500 parliamentary staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, Bagbin said.
Bagbin further directed other MPs and parliamentary staffers who had yet to receive a COVID-19 test to get themselves tested.
As of Tuesday, Ghana has reported 73,003 COVID-19 cases with 482 deaths. Enditem
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505