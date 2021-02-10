Home Headlines Ghanaian parliament shut down for 3 weeks over COVID-19

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2015 shows a view of the refurbished parliamentary office in Accra, capital of Ghana. China'S State Hualong Construction Ghana Limited handed over here on Friday the completed refurbished office structure to Ghana's parliament. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)
Ghanaian Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Tuesday announced a suspension of sittings of the legislative body for three weeks over the COVID-19 spread.

Seventeen out of 275 members of parliament (MPs) and 151 out of about 500 parliamentary staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, Bagbin said.

Bagbin further directed other MPs and parliamentary staffers who had yet to receive a COVID-19 test to get themselves tested.

As of Tuesday, Ghana has reported 73,003 COVID-19 cases with 482 deaths. Enditem

