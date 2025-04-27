Ghanaian Pastor Weds in Humble GH₵600 Ceremony, Vows to Prioritize Faith Over Finances

Prophet Gideon Danso, founder of Accra-based Empowerment Worship Centre, has married his fiancée, Gina, in a strikingly modest ceremony that cost just 600 Ghana cedis (approximately $50), emphasizing simplicity and devotion over extravagance.

The wedding, held less than a week after Danso introduced Gina to his congregation, was announced during a church service by Apostle Ben Doku of Overcomers Outreach Family Church, who officiated the union.

“Your lead pastor is now a married man. God has given you a mother,” Doku told the cheering congregation in a video shared on social media. The couple, dressed in casual attire without traditional wedding garments, exchanged vows in a pared-down event devoid of makeup, elaborate decor, or a formal reception. Danso later explained that the ceremony focused solely on spiritual commitment. “There was no suit, no veil. We signed, took vows, served Malt and Fanta, and that was it. I don’t owe anybody,” he said, laughing.

The pastor revealed that the decision to minimize costs was intentional, allowing him to redirect funds toward church projects and a future home. “This girl is special. She saved my pocket to build a church and a house for us,” Danso said of his new wife. He acknowledged plans for a larger thanksgiving celebration during an upcoming “Stand in the Gap Sunday” event but stressed the current focus on their marital journey. “It wasn’t planned; it happened the way God wanted. The Lord has done it,” he added.

The story has resonated widely, sparking conversations about societal pressures to host lavish weddings in Ghana, where ceremonies often involve significant financial outlays. Danso’s approach aligns with his teachings on prioritizing faith and communal service over materialism, a message echoed by other religious leaders advocating frugality. While some social media users praised the couple’s humility, others questioned the practicality of such austerity, particularly for public figures.

Danso’s wedding underscores a growing dialogue about redefining marital traditions in economically challenging times. For now, the pastor’s unorthodox celebration reinforces his reputation as a leader committed to practicing what he preaches, even as he balances personal milestones with broader spiritual responsibilities. The couple’s promised thanksgiving event will likely draw further attention, testing how their message of simplicity resonates within a culture increasingly grappling with balancing tradition, faith, and financial realities.