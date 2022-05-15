Ghanaian Pastors Now Addicted To Porn and Nudity – Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has expressed worry about how Ghanaian Pastors are charting the path of a destructive future for themselves in the advent of social media and technology.

The controversial Lawyer believes that the next generation of leaders in Ghana will be terrible considering the lack of personal development through reading.

He opined that, the Pastors and youth of Ghana will use their spare time to watch pornography online or join forums where there’s talk about sex and unproductive things which has no bearing on their future development.

“Many Pastors in Ghana are found of watch nudes that is why their spiritual life has fallen because of pornography,”Lawyer Maurice Ampaw exclusively told the host of Anopa Nkomo,Okagyabour Ocran on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

According to him, this is worrying situation because if the Pastors are the foundation of the youth to leave a decent life.

He used the opportunity to advise the Pastors to channel their strength into growing their knowledge and not use their data for needless things.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdom FM Online.com