Ghanaian Peacekeepers Airlifted After Fatal Armored Vehicle Crash in Upper East Region

Six soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) were airlifted to Accra’s 37 Military Hospital on Sunday, February 23, 2025, following a devastating accident near Zebilla in the Upper East Region that claimed the life of one peacekeeper and left others critically injured.

The incident has reignited concerns over the safety of military logistics in conflict-prone zones and the risks faced by troops deployed to volatile areas.

The soldiers, part of a peacekeeping convoy en route to Bawku on Saturday, were thrown into chaos when their light-armored vehicle (registration 21GA39) suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure. A dislodged tire caused the vehicle to somersault multiple times near Saka, crushing the cabin and trapping occupants. Local residents and Zebilla District Police personnel rushed to pry open the wreckage, pulling survivors from the mangled steel before evacuating them to Zebilla District Hospital. One soldier died at the scene, while six others sustained severe injuries requiring advanced care.

Brigadier General Frank Tei Narty, General Officer Commanding the Northern Command, visited the injured troops ahead of their transfer, pledging full medical and financial support from the military hierarchy. “Their sacrifice in service to national peace will not be forgotten,” he stated, underscoring the GAF’s commitment to personnel welfare.

The tragedy marks the second fatal crash in less than five months for troops operating in the Upper East Region, where tensions in Bawku have necessitated heightened military presence. In October 2024, another armored vehicle accident near Bazua claimed a soldier’s life, raising urgent questions about the maintenance and roadworthiness of aging military fleets. While the GAF has launched an investigation into both incidents, critics argue recurring mechanical failures point to systemic gaps in vehicle upkeep and procurement protocols.

“These accidents aren’t just bad luck—they’re a wake-up call,” said security analyst Captain (Rtd) Kwesi Owusu. “Peacekeeping missions demand not just bravery but reliable equipment. The military must prioritize modernizing its transport infrastructure to prevent further loss.”

The Upper East Region’s rugged terrain and poor road networks compound risks for security forces, who often traverse long distances under punishing conditions. Meanwhile, the community’s swift response to Saturday’s crash highlighted the fragile yet vital relationship between soldiers and civilians in conflict zones.

As the injured soldiers undergo treatment in Accra, the GAF faces mounting pressure to address operational vulnerabilities. For families of the fallen and wounded, however, the immediate focus remains on recovery—and the hope that such tragedies will not fade into statistical footnotes.

