Ghanaian Pineapple Exporters Supported To Promote Sugarloaf Variety In Berlin

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) Ghana are supporting the promotion of Ghanaian exotic fruits under the theme “Discover the superior taste of Ghana’s green gold”.

Part of it is the participation of seven GlobalG.A.P. certified members of the Sea-freight Pineapple Exporters of Ghana (SPEG) at Fruit Logistica 2022 from April 5 to April 7 in Berlin, Germany.

A statement from GEPA said among other products, the focus would lie on highlighting the Ghanaian Sugarloaf, a sweeter pineapple variety than the more common MD2.

Ghanaian producers already export Sugarloaf pineapples to France and in the next few years, this variety will also be introduced to other European markets.

The Fruit Louistica trade fair is the place to be to get acquainted with Sugarloaf from Ghana.

Europe is the main destination of 90% of Ghanaian pineapples and among the top five European markets are Belgium, France, the UK, Switzerland, and Germany.

Ghana’s proximity to the European market means the environmental footprint from distribution is relatively small compared to shipments from Asia and Latin America.

Meet the pineapple producers and exporters of other fruits like mangoes at the Ghana Pavilion in hall 26 stand E24.

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) is the national focal point agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry with the mandate to develop and promote non-traditional exports in Ghana.

The goal of GEPA is to ensure that Ghana’s non-traditional export trade contributes to accelerated economic growth through the strategic marketing of Made-in-Ghana products in the competitive global economy. GEPA provide relevant trade information to buyers interested in sourcing quality products from the country. To this end, GEPA assists buyers to make well-informed decisions on doing business in Ghana.

The Sea-freight Pineapple Exporters of Ghana (SPEG) is specialized in the export of high-quality pineapples. Its mission is to bring together operations in the pineapple and the larger fruit industry and promote good agricultural practices and provide effective and economic logistics services.

The West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) is funded by the European Union and aims to strengthen the competitiveness of the West Africa region and enhance the integration of ECOWAS Member States and Mauritania into the regional and international trading system.