Ghanaian players delighted to secure playoffs qualification with Shenzhen FC

Ghanaian international football players Frank Opoku Acheampong and Mubarak Wakaso told Xinhua on Wednesday that they are delighted to inspire Shenzhen FC’s qualification to the Chinese Super League (CSL) title playoffs ahead of their final game of the first round this week.

With 21 points from 13 matches, Shenzhen will finish in the top four in group A ahead of their fixture with Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic on August 11 before the CSL takes a three-month break.

Ghana’s attacker Acheampong who is Shenzhen’s second top scorer of the season with three goals and two assists in 11 matches, has been tremendous in this team’s performance so far in the league.

He said he is looking forward to his first CSL success after joining Tianjin Jinmen Tiger before the start of the season in April.

He is also enthusiastic about Shenzhen’s chances of going all the way in the playoffs.

“The first part of the job has been achieved and we are grateful to the club, coach, teammates, and Shenzhen fans for this progress,” said Acheampong.

“We targeted to reach the playoffs and we have achieved this with one game to spare in the group stage and we are happy. But we need to improve some aspects of our game to do even better in the playoffs,” said Acheampong.

“I believe the break after the last round of matches this week will afford us the opportunity to work on these things with the coach and our teammates,” he noted.

Acheampong spent three and a half seasons with Tianjin Jinmen Tiger where his 50 goals overall and 17 league goals in the 2019 season remain a club record in the league. He captained the Tigers to survive relegation by scoring five playoff goals in seven matches last season to keep them in the top flight.

The Black Stars winger admitted that the move to Shenzhen FC where he linked up with fellow Wakaso is an upgrade and the two are motivated to achieve great things together. Enditem