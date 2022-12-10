Ghanaian poet Nana Asaase celebrates 10 years

Nana Asaase, a renowned Ghanaian poet and writer, will celebrate his 10-year anniversary with a show dubbed “Mental Pictures VI: The Mixtape”.

The poetry show will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 18:00 GMT.

Nana Asaase, ahead of Monday’s show, said he seeks to celebrate Ghanaian culture on his 10th anniversary and has entreated patrons to come and witness his poetic finesse.

“This is going to be an evening of beautiful Pan-African energy, poetry, music, dance, Ghanaian cuisine, and a Made in Ghana exhibition,” he said.

He revealed that he had been a poet for 23 years, became a full professional 10 years ago and was delighted about the milestone.

Tickets are sold at GH200 for singles, GH380 for doubles, and GH100 for students with ID.

To purchase the ticket, dial *447*2246#.