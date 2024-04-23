Ghanaian police arrest 2 suspects over murder of U.S. national

Police in Ghana have arrested two suspects over the murder of a foreign national, according to a statement issued late Sunday.

The suspects, Wisdom Sete and Yussif Afrim, allegedly murdered Naomi Jehubiyah, a United States national, in the coastal Central Region, the Ghana Police Service said in the statement.

“According to preliminary police investigations, Sete, believed to be the fiance of the deceased, allegedly conspired with Afrim to kill Jehubiyah,” said the statement.

Two vehicles belonging to the victim were retrieved from the suspects, who are in custody and assisting police with the investigation, the statement said.

The victim’s body has been deposited at a local hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while the police investigation continues, according to the statement.