Ghanaian Police Clarify Traffic Incident Involving Prominent Businessman

The Ghanaian Police have addressed recent social media rumors, confirming that no arrest occurred involving businessman Benedict Peters during a traffic disruption in Accra.

Authorities clarified that the incident stemmed from a routine road blockage, not law enforcement action.

Local reports indicated that Peters, a pan-African business leader, encountered a construction-related obstruction on a busy Accra street. Police officers present at the scene managed traffic flow, which bystanders misinterpreted as an arrest. A police spokesperson stated, “At no point was Mr. Peters arrested or detained. Our role was solely to expedite road clearance and ensure public safety.”

Witnesses corroborated the account, noting the situation resolved peacefully. Peters thanked officers for their efficiency and emphasized no legal issues arose. Associates confirmed he resumed normal business activities promptly, with community relations remaining intact.

Authorities attributed the confusion to early speculative reports and urged the public to rely on verified information channels. This incident underscores the challenges of real-time information sharing in digital spaces, where unverified claims can escalate rapidly. While Ghana has seen similar cases of misinformation, officials stress collaboration with media to enhance accuracy—a reminder of the delicate balance between public curiosity and factual reporting in crisis moments.