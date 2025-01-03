Ghanaian Premier League Stars Face Uncertain Futures as Contracts Expire in Summer 2024

As the Premier League season reaches its midway point, the fate of several Ghanaian footballers hangs in the balance, with key players set to become free agents in the summer of 2024.

Among them are Thomas Partey of Arsenal, Tariq Lamptey of Brighton and Hove Albion, and Jeffery Schlupp of Crystal Palace, all of whom have uncertain futures as their contracts approach expiration.

These players have experienced varying degrees of success, but their next moves could shape the trajectory of their careers.

For Thomas Partey, the 31-year-old midfielder has been a crucial part of Arsenal’s title charge this season. After a series of injury setbacks that marred his earlier years in North London, Partey has rediscovered his form, featuring regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side. Despite the struggles of previous seasons, he has become a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield, contributing four goal involvements so far in the 2024/25 campaign. However, Partey’s contract with the club is set to expire in 2025, and the Ghanaian’s future is already a hot topic of discussion. Barcelona is reportedly eyeing the talented defensive midfielder, with the Catalan club leading the race to secure his services. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, while acknowledging Partey’s importance, has kept quiet on discussions about the player’s contract, which could ultimately be decided by how the remainder of the season unfolds. Given Partey’s immense contribution to Arsenal’s title challenge, it’s clear that the Ghanaian still has plenty to offer at the top level.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey, who joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2020, has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances, but his flashes of brilliance when fit have caught the attention of clubs across Europe. With only seven appearances in the ongoing season and a history of injury struggles, Lamptey’s future at Brighton seems uncertain. Having made a total of 112 appearances for the Seagulls, Lamptey has shown potential but has not quite lived up to the hype. His lack of consistency on the pitch, combined with injury concerns, makes a summer move likely, and interest from both English and German clubs is expected to grow as the summer transfer window approaches. A mutual parting of ways between Lamptey and Brighton appears to be a sensible outcome for both sides, with the player likely seeking a fresh start at a new club that can offer him more regular football.

For Jeffery Schlupp, the 32-year-old midfielder, his future lies in the twilight of his career. Having joined Crystal Palace in 2017 after leaving Leicester City, Schlupp has been a steady, if unspectacular, presence in the Premier League. While his versatility has made him a useful squad player for Palace, Schlupp’s days at the top level may be numbered. At this stage in his career, a move to a lower division, such as the Championship, could be a more realistic proposition. Schlupp may still have a few years left in him, and his experience could prove valuable to a club looking for leadership and depth, but it’s likely his time at Crystal Palace will soon come to an end.

The futures of other Ghanaian internationals are also shaping up to be equally intriguing. Mohammed Kudus, fresh from a standout spell at West Ham United, has impressed since joining the club and is contracted until 2028. His future seems stable, as the 23-year-old continues to develop into one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents. Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth has shown steady progress and remains under contract until 2029, ensuring his long-term future with the Cherries. Kamaldeen Sulemana, a young winger at Southampton, also has a contract that runs until 2027, while Fatawu Issahaku has extended his commitment to his club with a deal that keeps him under contract until 2029.

As the 2024 summer transfer window approaches, the futures of these Ghanaian stars will be closely watched. Whether they choose to stay in the Premier League, move abroad, or seek new challenges, one thing is clear: the global spotlight is turning to Ghanaian footballers as they navigate the final stages of their contracts. The next few months could be pivotal in determining their next steps, with many of them likely to secure lucrative deals at clubs eager to bolster their squads. The future of these talented players is now in their hands, and the football world will be watching with bated breath as they make their next moves.