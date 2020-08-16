Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has granted special dispensation to two male junior national football teams here, allowing them to resume training amid the COVID-19 restrictions ahead of international engagements.

The two teams, the Black Starlets and the Black Satellites were given the dispensation following a request made by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the president.

The Black Starlets will be participating in an upcoming West African Football Union (WAFU) championship slated for Benin from October 17 to 31.

The Black Satellites will gear up for their WAFU Zone B tournament scheduled for November 14-29 in Togo.

The two national teams broke camp in March, following the suspension of public gathering and all sporting activities as part of the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ghanaian president also granted a similar dispensation to two female national teams to prepare for international assignments in July.