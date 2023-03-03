Ghanaian president congratulates Nigerian President-elect Tinubu

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday congratulated Nigerian President-elect Bola Tinubu on his win in Saturday’s presidential election.

A statement signed by the Ghanaian leader expressed optimism that Tinubu’s victory will improve the governance and economy of Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Ghanaian people and their government, I extend warm congratulations to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the Nigerian presidential election,” said Akufo-Addo. “President-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory has ensured that the ruling APC government has been given four more years to continue in office, which, I am hopeful, will go a long way to enhancing the quality of governance, the rule of law, and the performance of the Nigerian economy.”

The Ghanaian leader also expressed hope that the president-elect would follow in the footsteps of past Nigerian leaders and deepen even further the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria and Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, security, progress, and prosperity. Enditem