Ghanaian President-elect Mahama sets up task force against corruption

Ghanaian President-elect John Dramani Mahama has appointed a five-member task force to fight corruption in the public sector, his transitional team said Wednesday.

The president-elect’s transitional team said in a statement that the task force would gather and receive information from the public and other sources on suspected acts of corruption.

The statement said anti-corruption forms a core part of the president-elect’s policy during the 2024 election campaign and that he intends to hit the ground running on these commitments.

Ghanaians cast their ballots on Dec. 7 to elect a president and 276 members of parliament.

According to the country’s Electoral Commission, Mahama secured 56.55 percent of the total valid votes from 267 out of the 276 constituencies and has been announced as the winner of the presidential race.

Mahama is set to be sworn in on Jan. 7.