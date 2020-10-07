Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo submitted his nomination forms to the Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday to seek re-election in the December polls.

If cleared, Akufo-Addo would be leading the ruling New Patriotic Party as a presidential candidate for the fourth time since 2008.

“The Ghanaian people expect that the election in December will be conducted in peace, freedom, security, and transparency so that the results will reflect the will of the people,” the president told the EC while submitting his nomination form.

Akufo-Addo urged the EC to remain an impartial referee of the process, allowing the will of the people to prevail.

There are at least 15 persons, including independent candidates, who have indicated their interest in contesting the 2020 presidential election.

The EC started receiving nomination forms from presidential and parliamentary aspirants from Monday and the exercise will end on Friday. Enditem